General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report $19.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.56 billion. General Electric posted sales of $19.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $76.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.89 billion to $77.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.74 billion to $83.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.19.

GE stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.05. 5,355,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,784,934. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

