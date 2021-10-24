Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $49,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 24.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

GRA stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

