Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of PagerDuty worth $47,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PagerDuty by 16.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in PagerDuty by 8.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,806 shares of company stock worth $9,903,806 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

