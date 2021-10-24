Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.50 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $48,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $6,398,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHB. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

FHB stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

