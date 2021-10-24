Geode Capital Management LLC Has $50.50 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 283,453 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $50,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 4.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.