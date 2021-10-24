Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 37,031 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,031 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $211,000.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MAXR. Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,935.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.