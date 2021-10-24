George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.36

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.36 and last traded at $111.36, with a volume of 302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price objective (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on George Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

