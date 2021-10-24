Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

