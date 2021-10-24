Glen Point Capital LLP Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Glen Point Capital LLP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,159,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 18.2% of Glen Point Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,503.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30,075.60 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,192.14 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,773.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,597.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,938.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

