Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Glenville Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.
GLNV opened at $90.00 on Friday. Glenville Bank has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99.
About Glenville Bank
