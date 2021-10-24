Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Glenville Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

GLNV opened at $90.00 on Friday. Glenville Bank has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99.

About Glenville Bank

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc operates as a financial holding company for 1st National Bank of Scotia and Scautub Agency, LLC that provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

