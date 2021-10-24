Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.42

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.42 and traded as high as $23.99. Global Partners shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 69,978 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $801.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

