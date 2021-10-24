GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,431 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

