GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Guardant Health stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

