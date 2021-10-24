GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

