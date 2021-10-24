GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $249,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average is $198.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $229.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

