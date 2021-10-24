GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $118,319,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $81,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

