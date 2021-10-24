GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,091 shares of company stock worth $65,286,937 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM opened at $277.58 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $553.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.26.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

