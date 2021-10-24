GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,385,151 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $83.98 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

