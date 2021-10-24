GoldFund (GFUN) Price Up 100.4% Over Last Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 33% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 100.4% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $377,303.27 and $503.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003916 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.