Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 6,236,125 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 227.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Primo Water worth $150,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.94 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

