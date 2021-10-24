Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of ON Semiconductor worth $143,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

