Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 566,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,674 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $137,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $248.01.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

