Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 22,427 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,427 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $163,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $185.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

