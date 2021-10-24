Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

GSF stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company has a market cap of £316.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

