GPI Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,294,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,173,000. SoFi Technologies makes up about 21.0% of GPI Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,435,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,682,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,095,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $20.58 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

