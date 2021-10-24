Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$102.00.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$98.83 on Wednesday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

