Greenline Partners LLC Buys 26,803 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

