Greenline Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $209.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day moving average is $235.38. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

