Greenline Partners LLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

NYSE:MCO opened at $381.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.