Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $313.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.