Greenline Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 942.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $99.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.15, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.