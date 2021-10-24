Greenline Partners LLC Sells 4,114 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,755. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

CME Group stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

