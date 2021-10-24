Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $33.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GO. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. 834,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.