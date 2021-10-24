Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%.

Shares of GFED traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

