H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.77

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.77 and last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 1865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Bbva USA bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.