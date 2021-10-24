Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2021 results reflected a rise in fee income and provision benefit. Strategic expansion initiatives and solid loans and deposit balance position the company well for the future. The company's efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates and no change in the same anytime soon are expected to continue hurting margin and revenue growth. Further, continuously increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to technology enhancement efforts and the company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios, are other major near-term concerns.”

HWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

