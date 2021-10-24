Handshake Hits Market Capitalization of $94.91 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Handshake has a total market cap of $94.91 million and approximately $639,698.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.69 or 0.06694219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00319234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.36 or 0.01023049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00090161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.10 or 0.00465967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00283124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.10 or 0.00246279 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 432,836,165 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.