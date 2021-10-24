Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.96

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and traded as high as $18.83. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 828 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

