Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HDIUF. CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.