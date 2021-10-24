Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 998 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Shares of CVX opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

