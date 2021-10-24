Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 923 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,182,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $699,951,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Union Pacific stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

