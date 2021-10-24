Harrell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after buying an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after buying an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

MPC opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

