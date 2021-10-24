Harrell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $199.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

