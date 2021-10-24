Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 394 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $365.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $386.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $367.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

