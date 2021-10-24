Harrell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after buying an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

MPC opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.