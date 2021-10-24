Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 222 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.56. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

