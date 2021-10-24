Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stake Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $7,137,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,393,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 501.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 60,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:HVT opened at $33.40 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $609.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

