Head to Head Survey: The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Allstate and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate 8.27% 22.27% 4.54% BlackRock TCP Capital 109.65% 9.84% 4.33%

The Allstate has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of The Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Allstate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Allstate and BlackRock TCP Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate $44.79 billion 0.84 $5.58 billion $14.73 8.69 BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.80 $71.37 million $1.43 10.01

The Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. The Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Allstate and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate 0 7 7 0 2.50 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

The Allstate presently has a consensus price target of $140.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.42%. Given The Allstate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Allstate is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Dividends

The Allstate pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. The Allstate pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Allstate has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and BlackRock TCP Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

The Allstate beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance through agencies and directly through call centers and the internet. These products are marketed under the Allstate, Encompass and Esurance brand names. The Protection Services segment offers a range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions including SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside and Allstate Dealer Services. The Allstate Life segment provides traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products through Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists. The Allstate Benefits segment gives voluntary benefits products, including life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health products sold through workplace enrolling independent agents and

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

