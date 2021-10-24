Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.50.

Shares of HWX opened at C$4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.19 and a 12 month high of C$4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.18. The firm has a market cap of C$944.68 million and a P/E ratio of 116.75.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

