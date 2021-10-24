Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

